Seaweed-Dusted Pork Chops with Quick-Pickled Carrots

Chef Daniel Patterson uses ground dried seaweed as a rub to coat thick pork chops before pan-roasting them. This is a simplified version of the dish Patterson created, in which he cooked seaweed with garam masala and soy sauce then dehydrated and ground it. More Pork Chop Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a bowl, stir the lime juice, crushed red pepper and 1 teaspoon of salt until the salt dissolves. Add the carrots and toss to coat. Let stand for 20 minutes or up to 1 hour, tossing occasionally.
Meanwhile, season the pork with salt. Spread the ground seaweed on wax paper and coat both sides of the chops with seaweed. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat the oil. Add the pork and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until the seaweed crust is slightly darkened, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chops to the oven and roast for 20 minutes, turning once or twice, until an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone registers 145°. Transfer the chops to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.
Cut the pork off the bone and slice the meat; transfer to plates. Drain the carrots and mound alongside the pork. Garnish with the cilantro and serve.
