Seaweed-Dusted Pork Chops with Quick-Pickled Carrots

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a bowl, stir the lime juice, crushed red pepper and 1 teaspoon of salt until the salt dissolves. Add the carrots and toss to coat. Let stand for 20 minutes or up to 1 hour, tossing occasionally.

Step 2

Meanwhile, season the pork with salt. Spread the ground seaweed on wax paper and coat both sides of the chops with seaweed. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat the oil. Add the pork and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until the seaweed crust is slightly darkened, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chops to the oven and roast for 20 minutes, turning once or twice, until an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone registers 145°. Transfer the chops to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.