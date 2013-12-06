Seaweed-Dusted Pork Chops with Quick-Pickled Carrots
© Michael Turek
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Daniel Patterson
January 2012

Chef Daniel Patterson uses ground dried seaweed as a rub to coat thick pork chops before pan-roasting them. This is a simplified version of the dish Patterson created, in which he cooked seaweed with garam masala and soy sauce then dehydrated and ground it.   More Pork Chop Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 large carrots, cut into ribbons with a vegetable peeler
  • Three 1-pound double-rib pork chops
  • 1 ounce dried seaweed such as hijiki or wakame, ground in a spice grinder
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a bowl, stir the lime juice, crushed red pepper and 1 teaspoon of salt until the salt dissolves. Add the carrots and toss to coat. Let stand for 20 minutes or up to 1 hour, tossing occasionally.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, season the pork with salt. Spread the ground seaweed on wax paper and coat both sides of the chops with seaweed. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat the oil. Add the pork and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until the seaweed crust is slightly darkened, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chops to the oven and roast for 20 minutes, turning once or twice, until an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone registers 145°. Transfer the chops to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Cut the pork off the bone and slice the meat; transfer to plates. Drain the carrots and mound alongside the pork. Garnish with the cilantro and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Most people reach for red wine with meat, but this dish pairs quite well with a rich Rhône-style white blend, with enough body to complement the pork but not overwhelm the subtle seaweed.

