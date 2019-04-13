Seaweed-and-Seed Crisps
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Matthew Kammerer
May 2019

F&W Best New Chef Matthew Kammerer of Harbor House in Elk, California, folds finely chopped seaweed into a mixture of simple syrup, puffed wild rice, and sesame seeds to make a sweet-and-salty, super-crisp seaweed-laced cracker. Reminiscent of light and crunchy granola bars, they’re great as a snack served with a creamy dip, on a cheese board, or crumbled over roasted sweet potatoes or yogurt.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooled cooked wild rice
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons plus a pinch of sea salt, divided
  • 1 cup flax seeds
  • 3/4 cup sesame seeds, toasted
  • 1/2 cup 1-to-1 Simple Syrup
  • 1/3 cup hemp seeds
  • 1/4 ounce dried seaweed (such as nori, wakame, sea palm, or sea lettuce), finely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 250°F. Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat.

Step 2    

Pour about 2 inches of oil into a medium-size high-sided saucepan, and heat over medium to 350°F. Add rice in batches (oil will splatter), and cook until slightly puffed and crisp, about 10 seconds. Using a fine mesh spider, remove rice, and drain on paper towels.

Step 3    

Season puffed rice with a pinch of salt; let cool slightly. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add flax seeds, sesame seeds, simple syrup, hemp seeds, seaweed, and remaining 1 3/4 teaspoons salt. Stir until well combined, and transfer to prepared baking sheet. Spread mixture in a thin, even layer. Bake in preheated oven until crisp, 1 hour to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle, and break into pieces.

Make Ahead

Crisps may be stored in an airtight container or ziplock plastic bag up to 1 week.

