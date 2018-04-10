Seasonal Pimm’s Cup
At Better Luck Tomorrow in Houston, boozy coolers like this classic Pimm’s Cup are ideal for hot days. Here they combine muddled cucumber with Pimm’s, ginger beer, and a splash of Topo Chico (the Mexican mineral water with a near-cult following). Serve the cocktail in a collins glass.  Slideshow: More Gin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-inch) piece Persian cucumber
  • 1 1/2 ounce Pimm’s
  • 1 ounce lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce simple syrup
  • 1/2 ounce dry gin (preferably Citadelle)
  • 1 ounce ginger beer
  • 1 ounce Topo Chico
  • Mint sprig and lemon wedge, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Muddle cucumber in a cocktail shaker; fill with ice. Add Pimm’s, lemon juice, simple syrup, and gin; cover and shake until chilled. Add ginger beer and Topo Chico, and stir gently to combine. Strain mixture into a Collins glass filled with ice, and garnish with mint sprig and lemon wedge.

