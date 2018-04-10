Seasonal Pimm’s Cup

Dylan + Jeni
At Better Luck Tomorrow in Houston, boozy coolers like this classic Pimm’s Cup are ideal for hot days. Here they combine muddled cucumber with Pimm’s, ginger beer, and a splash of Topo Chico (the Mexican mineral water with a near-cult following). Serve the cocktail in a collins glass. Slideshow: More Gin Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Muddle cucumber in a cocktail shaker; fill with ice. Add Pimm’s, lemon juice, simple syrup, and gin; cover and shake until chilled. Add ginger beer and Topo Chico, and stir gently to combine. Strain mixture into a Collins glass filled with ice, and garnish with mint sprig and lemon wedge.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5