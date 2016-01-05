Seared Tuna With Sauce Vierge
Eric Ripert

This light, easy tuna recipe evokes the flavors of southern France. The fish is crusted with herbes de Provence, then drizzled with Ripert’s take on sauce vierge, an oil that he flavors with sun-dried tomatoes, basil and capers. Slideshow: More Grilled Seafood Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

sauce vierge 

  • 8 drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, minced (1/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped basil
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped scallion greens
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

tuna

  • Four 4-ounce sushi-grade tuna steaks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons herbes de Provence
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 fennel bulb—trimmed, cored  and thinly sliced
  • 1 lemon, quartered
How to Make It

Step 1    make the sauce vierge

Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 2    prepare the tuna

Season the tuna steaks all over with salt, pepper and the herbes de Provence. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil until shimmering. Add the tuna and sear over high heat until golden, about 30 seconds per side. Transfer the tuna steaks to a cutting board and slice them 1/4 inch thick.

Step 3    

Arrange the fennel on plates, top with the tuna and drizzle with the sauce vierge. Squeeze the lemon over the tuna and serve.

Make Ahead

The sauce vierge can be refrigerated for up to 6 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Bright, floral Sicilian white.

