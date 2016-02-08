Seared Tofu Tabbouleh

With plenty of flavors and textures, this one-bowl meal from F&W’s Kay Chun is the perfect simple lunch or supper. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the bulgur until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain and return the bulgur to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork. Spread the bulgur on a baking sheet and let cool to room temperature.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Cook the tofu and 5 chopped scallions over high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp in spots, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the bulgur, tomato, cucumber, lemon juice and the remaining oil and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with more chopped scallions and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5