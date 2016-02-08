Seared Tofu Tabbouleh

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the bulgur until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain and return the bulgur to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork. Spread the bulgur on a baking sheet and let cool to room temperature.

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Cook the tofu and 5 chopped scallions over high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp in spots, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the bulgur, tomato, cucumber, lemon juice and the remaining oil and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with more chopped scallions and serve.