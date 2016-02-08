Seared Tofu Tabbouleh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kay Chun
March 2016

With plenty of flavors and textures, this one-bowl meal from F&W’s Kay Chun is the perfect simple lunch or supper. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups bulgur
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 14-ounce package firm tofu, drained and cubed
  • 5 scallions, chopped, plus more for garnish
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • 1 Kirby cucumber, chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the bulgur until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain and return the bulgur to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork. Spread the bulgur on a baking sheet and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Cook the tofu and 5 chopped scallions over high heat, stirring, until golden and crisp in spots, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the bulgur, tomato, cucumber, lemon juice and the remaining oil and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with more chopped scallions and serve.

