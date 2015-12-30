Seared Sole With Lime Sauce

This quick Thai-inspired sauce is a weeknight miracle for any flaky white fish. Chef Kuniko Yagi of L.A.’s Hinoki & the Bird prefers making the sauce with spicy Thai bird chiles; for less fire, you can remove the seeds or substitute serranos.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, stir the fish sauce and sugar over high heat until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the cilantro, chiles, garlic, lime juice and crushed red pepper.
Heat a large skillet until hot. Season the sole with salt and black pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil to the skillet and swirl to coat the bottom. Add 2 of the fillets and cook over high heat until lightly browned outside and just white throughout, 1 to 2 minutes per side; transfer to plates. Wipe out the skillet and repeat with the remaining olive oil and sole. Pour the lime sauce on the sole and serve.
Serve With
Steamed white rice and sautéed bok choy or Chinese mustard greens.
