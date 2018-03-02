Seared Snapper with Granny Smith, Strawberry,  and Basil Salsa
Justin Walker
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
James Briscione
April 2018

Seared snapper and a crisp, fresh salsa may seem an unlikely match for a lush Oregon Pinot Noir, but James Briscione, author of The Flavor Matrix, says their affinity goes to a molecular level: The wine has notes of rose, of which apples are a relative. The lighter strawberry notes in the wine are equally matched with fresh strawberries in the salsa.    Slideshow: More Red Snapper Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) skin-on red snapper fillets 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided 
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil 
  • 1 medium-size green apple (such as Granny Smith), diced (about 7 ounces) 
  • 1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes (about 5 ounces) 
  • 1 cup hulled and diced strawberries (about 5 ounces) 
  • 1/4 cup torn fresh basil 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a sharp knife, make  3 (2-inch-long) cuts in skin of each fish fillet. Sprinkle fish evenly with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add fish to pan, skin side down, and cook until skin is crisp and fish is mostly cooked through, about 7 minutes. Carefully flip fillets, and cook until fish is opaque and flaky, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from pan, and keep warm. 

Step 2    

Combine apple, tomatoes, and strawberries in a bowl. Season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining  1/4 teaspoon pepper, and toss gently to combine. Add basil, olive oil, and vinegar, and toss again. Serve immediately with snapper fillets.  

