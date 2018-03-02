Seared Snapper with Granny Smith, Strawberry,  and Basil Salsa

Seared snapper and a crisp, fresh salsa may seem an unlikely match for a lush Oregon Pinot Noir, but James Briscione, author of The Flavor Matrix, says their affinity goes to a molecular level: The wine has notes of rose, of which apples are a relative. The lighter strawberry notes in the wine are equally matched with fresh strawberries in the salsa. Slideshow: More Red Snapper Recipes
Using a sharp knife, make 3 (2-inch-long) cuts in skin of each fish fillet. Sprinkle fish evenly with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add fish to pan, skin side down, and cook until skin is crisp and fish is mostly cooked through, about 7 minutes. Carefully flip fillets, and cook until fish is opaque and flaky, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from pan, and keep warm.
Combine apple, tomatoes, and strawberries in a bowl. Season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and toss gently to combine. Add basil, olive oil, and vinegar, and toss again. Serve immediately with snapper fillets.
