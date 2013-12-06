Seared Scallops in Black Bean-Orange Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4 FIRST-COURSE SERVINGS
Tetsuya Wakuda
September 1998

At his restaurant, chef Tetsuya Wakuda garnishes the citrusy scallops with julienned fresh leeks and golden fried shallots. Use scissors to cut the nori into strips. Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons mirin (sweet rice wine)
  • 1 tablespoon fermented black beans, rinsed and coarsely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 16 sea scallops
  • 2 tablespoons small cilantro leaves
  • One 8-inch-square sheet of nori (pressed seaweed), cut into 4-by- 1/2 -inch strips (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons of the olive oil with the mirin, black beans, soy sauce, shallot, garlic, ginger, rice vinegar and orange zest. Season with salt and white pepper.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil until smoking. Season the scallops with salt and white pepper. Add 8 of the scallops to the skillet and cook over high heat until well browned but still slightly translucent in the center, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, keep warm and repeat with the remaining oil and scallops.

Step 3    

Divide the nori strips among 4 dinner plates and top each portion with 4 scallops. Spoon the vinaigrette over the scallops, garnish with the cilantro and serve at once.

Suggested Pairing

The Howard Park Chardonnay from Australia and the Edna Valley Paragon Chardonnay from California are Chablis-style wines that won't overpower the scallops.

