Seared Scallops in Black Bean-Orange Vinaigrette

At his restaurant, chef Tetsuya Wakuda garnishes the citrusy scallops with julienned fresh leeks and golden fried shallots. Use scissors to cut the nori into strips. Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons of the olive oil with the mirin, black beans, soy sauce, shallot, garlic, ginger, rice vinegar and orange zest. Season with salt and white pepper.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil until smoking. Season the scallops with salt and white pepper. Add 8 of the scallops to the skillet and cook over high heat until well browned but still slightly translucent in the center, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, keep warm and repeat with the remaining oil and scallops.
Divide the nori strips among 4 dinner plates and top each portion with 4 scallops. Spoon the vinaigrette over the scallops, garnish with the cilantro and serve at once.
