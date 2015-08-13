Seared Salmon with Anise-Cucumber Salad

At The Durham Hotel, a new hotel in Durham, North Carolina, chef Andrea Reusing’s menu is built around sustainable seafood. Here, she pairs a leaner sockeye salmon with a creamy cucumber salad that mimics the cooling anise flavors of her favorite Thai dishes. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Season the salmon with salt and pepper and let stand for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a colander, toss the cucumbers, onion, anise seeds and 2 teaspoons of salt. Let stand for 30 minutes.
Gently squeeze the cucumbers dry. In a medium bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the lemon juice. Add the cucumbers and onion and mix well, then gently stir in the basil.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the salmon, skin side down, and flatten gently with a spatula. Cook over moderate heat until the skin is crisp, 4 minutes. Flip and cook until opaque throughout, 3 minutes. Serve with the salad.
