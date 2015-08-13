Seared Salmon with Anise-Cucumber Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the salmon with salt and pepper and let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a colander, toss the cucumbers, onion, anise seeds and 2 teaspoons of salt. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Gently squeeze the cucumbers dry. In a medium bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the lemon juice. Add the cucumbers and onion and mix well, then gently stir in the basil.