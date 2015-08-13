Seared Salmon with Anise-Cucumber Salad
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Andrea Reusing
September 2015

At The Durham Hotel, a new hotel in Durham, North Carolina, chef Andrea Reusing’s menu is built around sustainable seafood. Here, she pairs a leaner sockeye salmon with a creamy cucumber salad that mimics the cooling anise flavors of her favorite Thai dishes. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 6-ounce skin-on sockeye salmon fillets
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon anise seeds
  • 1/3 cup crème fraîche
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 20 basil leaves, torn
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the salmon with salt and pepper and let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a colander, toss the cucumbers, onion, anise seeds and 2 teaspoons of salt. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Gently squeeze the cucumbers dry. In a medium bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the lemon juice. Add the cucumbers and onion and mix well, then gently stir in the basil.

Step 4    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the salmon, skin side down, and flatten gently with a spatula. Cook over moderate heat until the skin is crisp, 4 minutes. Flip and cook until opaque throughout, 3 minutes. Serve with the salad.

Suggested Pairing

A dry German Riesling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up