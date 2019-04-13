Seared Mackerel with Marinated Tomatoes

Julia Sedefdjian, the Nice-born chef of Baieta in Paris, cooks food influenced by the sun-soaked ingredients of her hometown. “What I do at Baieta is revise traditional Niçoise and Provençal dishes to make them lighter and fresher,” she says. Sedefdjian’s simple mackerel is briefly marinated, then seared and served over simply dressed ripe heirloom tomatoes. A white balsamic–spiked tomato vinaigrette provides the perfect sweet-tart counterpoint to the rich, robust flavor of the mackerel.