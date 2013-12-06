Seared Lamb alla Romana
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Romano
July 1997

This speedy lamb dish offers lots of flavor in a matter of minutes. If time permits, try using fresh globe artichoke hearts or baby artichokes instead of frozen ones.  More Amazing Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained
  • 3 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 4 anchovy fillets, drained
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds tender lamb leg meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 cup frozen artichoke hearts—thawed, drained and cut into 1-inch pieces (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, anchovies, rosemary, crushed red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a large pinch of black pepper. Process to a coarse paste. Add the wine and process to blend. Scrape the sauce into a small bowl.

Step 2    

In a large nonreactive skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the lamb to the skillet in 2 batches and season with salt and black pepper. Brown the lamb on all sides over high heat, about 5 minutes; as each batch is done, remove it to a plate. When all of the meat is browned, return it to the skillet and add the artichokes, if using. Pour the sauce over the lamb and artichokes, stir well and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt and black pepper, sprinkle with the parsley, if using, and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before proceeding.

Serve With

Mashed or roasted potatoes and sautéed broccoli rabe or braised escarole.

Suggested Pairing

Bonny Doon's Le Cigare Volant, a Syrah blend, is a spicy and yummy Rhône-style red that loves lamb in any guise.

