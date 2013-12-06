Seared Lamb alla Romana

This speedy lamb dish offers lots of flavor in a matter of minutes. If time permits, try using fresh globe artichoke hearts or baby artichokes instead of frozen ones. More Amazing Lamb Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, anchovies, rosemary, crushed red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a large pinch of black pepper. Process to a coarse paste. Add the wine and process to blend. Scrape the sauce into a small bowl.
In a large nonreactive skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the lamb to the skillet in 2 batches and season with salt and black pepper. Brown the lamb on all sides over high heat, about 5 minutes; as each batch is done, remove it to a plate. When all of the meat is browned, return it to the skillet and add the artichokes, if using. Pour the sauce over the lamb and artichokes, stir well and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt and black pepper, sprinkle with the parsley, if using, and serve immediately.
