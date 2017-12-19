Seared Gnocchi with Roasted Arugula 

At Dallas’s FT33, McCallister sautés boiled gnocchi to get them crisp and brown. We love them with roasted arugula, chile, and lemon. Slideshow: More Gnocchi Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss the arugula with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and season with salt. Divide the arugula between 2 baking sheets and spread it evenly. Bake until crisp, 10 to 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the gnocchi according to package directions until tender. Reserve 1/2 cup of the water, and drain.
In a large skillet, melt the butter in the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add half of the gnocchi and cook, undisturbed, until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Stir in half of the lemon and half of the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the gnocchi, lemon, and garlic to a plate. Repeat with the remaining gnocchi, lemon, and garlic.
Add the reserved pasta water to the skillet, and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately high heat until saucy, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the gnocchi mixture to the skillet, and toss to coat. Remove the skillet from the heat, add the cheese and chile, and season with salt. Transfer to a platter or plates, top with the roasted arugula, and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: angiesv
Review Body: I get excited when I make something at home that is as good (or better) than I can get in a nice restaurant. If you do too, make this delicious gnocchi recipe. I made the recipe twice. My advice is to roast the arugula until it's dark colored (I accidentally left it in the oven too long the second time), and to cook the gnocchi until it's very tender (I didn't cook it enough the first time). Most gnocchi recipes say they are done when they float, but definitely cook it longer. Perhaps twice the amount of time the recipe says.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-18
Author Name: John Gibson
Review Body: Its quite delicious, but the times are a bit off for a non-commercial kitchen. Searing to that beautiful golden color will take more like 5 or 6 minutes and turning pasta water to a sauce will be more like 7 to 10. Overall, quite delicious. I had reservations about the Fresno Chili, but it paired extremely well and the roasted arugula was excellent.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-04