Seared Gnocchi with Roasted Arugula 

Author Name: angiesv

Review Body: I get excited when I make something at home that is as good (or better) than I can get in a nice restaurant. If you do too, make this delicious gnocchi recipe. I made the recipe twice. My advice is to roast the arugula until it's dark colored (I accidentally left it in the oven too long the second time), and to cook the gnocchi until it's very tender (I didn't cook it enough the first time). Most gnocchi recipes say they are done when they float, but definitely cook it longer. Perhaps twice the amount of time the recipe says.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2018-01-18