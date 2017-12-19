Seared Gnocchi with Roasted Arugula 
Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Matt McCallister
January 2018

At Dallas’s FT33, McCallister sautés boiled gnocchi to get them crisp and brown. We love them with roasted arugula, chile, and lemon. Slideshow: More Gnocchi Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces baby arugula 
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 pound gnocchi 
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter  
  • 1 lemon, halved and very thinly sliced into half-moons 
  • 4 small garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese 
  • 1 Fresno chile, seeded and thinly sliced into half-moons 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss the arugula with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and season with salt. Divide the arugula between 2 baking sheets and spread it evenly. Bake until crisp, 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the gnocchi according to package directions until tender. Reserve 1/2 cup of the water, and drain.  

Step 3    

In a large skillet, melt the butter in the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add half of the gnocchi and cook, undisturbed, until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Stir in half of the lemon and half of the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the gnocchi, lemon, and garlic to a plate. Repeat with the remaining gnocchi, lemon, and garlic.

Step 4    

Add the reserved pasta water to the skillet, and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately high heat until saucy, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the gnocchi mixture to the skillet, and toss to coat. Remove the skillet from the heat, add the cheese and chile, and season with salt. Transfer to a platter or plates, top with the roasted arugula, and serve. 

