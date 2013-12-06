Seared Fish Tacos with Cherry Tomato Pico de Gallo

The cherry tomatoes here make for an extra sweet and chunky pico de gallo. It’s delicious on these fish tacos or even spooned over chicken breast. Slideshow: Fantastic Tacos
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with the chile, shallot, cilantro and lime juice. Season with salt and let stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with salt, add it to the skillet and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until nicely browned all over and opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes.
On a microwave-safe plate, warm the tortillas in the microwave at high power for 30 seconds, until soft and pliable. Transfer the fish to the tortillas and top with the pico de gallo. Fold the tortillas over the filling and serve right away.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5