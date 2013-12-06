Seared Fish Tacos with Cherry Tomato Pico de Gallo
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 large tacos
Phoebe Lapine
December 2011

The cherry tomatoes here make for an extra sweet and chunky pico de gallo. It’s delicious on these fish tacos or even spooned over chicken breast. Slideshow: Fantastic Tacos

Ingredients

  • 3 cups mixed cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 small serrano chile pepper, stemmed, seeded and minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • Sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless striped bass, halibut, or other firm white fish fillets, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
  • Four 8-inch flour tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with the chile, shallot, cilantro and lime juice. Season with salt and let stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with salt, add it to the skillet and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until nicely browned all over and opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

On a microwave-safe plate, warm the tortillas in the microwave at high power for 30 seconds, until soft and pliable. Transfer the fish to the tortillas and top with the pico de gallo. Fold the tortillas over the filling and serve right away.

