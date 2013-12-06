Seared Fish Tacos with Cherry Tomato Pico de Gallo

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with the chile, shallot, cilantro and lime juice. Season with salt and let stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with salt, add it to the skillet and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until nicely browned all over and opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes.