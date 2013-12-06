Seared Fish Tacos with Serrano-Corn Salsa
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 large tacos
Phoebe Lapine
October 2013

The fish in these healthy tacos is seared instead of fried. The spicy, chunky salsa spooned on top is delicious enough to eat on its own as a salad. Slideshow: Tasty Fish Tacos

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh corn kernels (from about 4 small ears of corn)
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 small serrano chile, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • Sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless striped bass, halibut, or other firm white fish fillets, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
  • Four 8-inch flour tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, toss the corn with the tomatoes, chile, cilantro and lime juice. Season the salsa with salt.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with salt, add it to the skillet and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until nicely browned all over and opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

On a microwave-safe plate, warm the tortillas in the microwave at high power for 30 seconds, until soft and pliable. Transfer the fish to the tortillas and top with the corn salsa. Fold the tortillas over the filling and serve right away.

