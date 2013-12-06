Seared Fish Tacos with Serrano-Corn Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, toss the corn with the tomatoes, chile, cilantro and lime juice. Season the salsa with salt.

Step 2 In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with salt, add it to the skillet and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until nicely browned all over and opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes.