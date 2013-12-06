Seared Fish Tacos with Serrano-Corn Salsa

The fish in these healthy tacos is seared instead of fried. The spicy, chunky salsa spooned on top is delicious enough to eat on its own as a salad. Slideshow: Tasty Fish Tacos
In a medium bowl, toss the corn with the tomatoes, chile, cilantro and lime juice. Season the salsa with salt.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with salt, add it to the skillet and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until nicely browned all over and opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes.
On a microwave-safe plate, warm the tortillas in the microwave at high power for 30 seconds, until soft and pliable. Transfer the fish to the tortillas and top with the corn salsa. Fold the tortillas over the filling and serve right away.
