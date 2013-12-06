Seared Fish Tacos with Cabbage-Scallion Slaw

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the vinegar and honey. Add the cabbage and scallions and toss. Season the slaw with salt.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with salt, add it to the skillet and cook over high heat until nicely browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes total.