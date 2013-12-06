Seared Fish Tacos with Cabbage-Scallion Slaw
© Phoebe Lapine
Phoebe Lapine
October 2013

The sweet and tangy slaw in these ridiculously fast tacos tastes amazing with simply seared, crispy chunks of fish. Slideshow: More Fish Tacos

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 4 cups finely shredded purple cabbage
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless striped bass, halibut, or other firm white fish fillets, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
  • Four 8-inch flour tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the vinegar and honey. Add the cabbage and scallions and toss. Season the slaw with salt.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with salt, add it to the skillet and cook over high heat until nicely browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes total.

Step 3    

On a microwave-safe plate, warm the tortillas for 30 seconds, until soft and pliable. Transfer the slaw to the tortillas and top with the fish. Fold the tortilla over the filling and serve right away.

