Seared Fennel and Tomatoes with  Mustard Vinaigrette 
Julian Broad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
José Catrimán
September 2017

At La Granja resort in Ibiza, Spain, the cooking is all about the gorgeous vegetables overflowing from the property’s garden. In September, when produce is at its peak, the resort’s chef, José Catrimán, says to treat it simply. Here he gives fennel and plump tomatoes a quick char and a drizzle of vinaigrette for a no-fuss side dish that’s ready in 30 minutes. Slideshow: More Fennel Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 
  • 1/2 cup plus 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 4 large Roma tomatoes  (1 pound), halved lengthwise 
  • 3 fennel bulbs (1 pound)—trimmed and sliced 1/2 inch thick lengthwise through the core, small fronds reserved for garnish 
  • Tarragon leaves, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the vinegar.  While whisking constantly,  drizzle in 1/2 cup of the olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

Heat a griddle or large cast-iron skillet. Brush the tomatoes and fennel all over with the remaining 6 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Working in batches, cook the tomatoes cut side down until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter charred side up. Working in batches, cook the fennel, turning once, until just tender and lightly charred, about 6 minutes. Transfer to the platter with  the tomatoes. Drizzle the vegetables with the vinaigrette  and garnish with the reserved fennel fronds and tarragon. Serve warm or at room temperature.

