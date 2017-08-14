Seared Fennel and Tomatoes with  Mustard Vinaigrette 

At La Granja resort in Ibiza, Spain, the cooking is all about the gorgeous vegetables overflowing from the property’s garden. In September, when produce is at its peak, the resort’s chef, José Catrimán, says to treat it simply. Here he gives fennel and plump tomatoes a quick char and a drizzle of vinaigrette for a no-fuss side dish that’s ready in 30 minutes. Slideshow: More Fennel Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the vinegar. While whisking constantly, drizzle in 1/2 cup of the olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a griddle or large cast-iron skillet. Brush the tomatoes and fennel all over with the remaining 6 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Working in batches, cook the tomatoes cut side down until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a platter charred side up. Working in batches, cook the fennel, turning once, until just tender and lightly charred, about 6 minutes. Transfer to the platter with the tomatoes. Drizzle the vegetables with the vinaigrette and garnish with the reserved fennel fronds and tarragon. Serve warm or at room temperature.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5