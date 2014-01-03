Seared Eggplant and Kimchi Stir-Fry

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and after the oil is hot, stir in the eggplant. Cook for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until the eggplant is seared.

Step 2 Stir in the ginger, cook for 30 seconds, and then stir in the kimchi. Cook for an additional 30 seconds, or until heated through.