Seared Eggplant and Kimchi Stir-Fry

Spicy kimchi adds a nice kick of crunch and spice to this simple seared eggplant side dish. Slideshow: Stir-Fry Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and after the oil is hot, stir in the eggplant. Cook for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until the eggplant is seared.
Step 2
Stir in the ginger, cook for 30 seconds, and then stir in the kimchi. Cook for an additional 30 seconds, or until heated through.
Step 3
Season with black pepper and garnish with green onions.
Serve With
Rice.
