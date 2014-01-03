Seared Eggplant and Kimchi Stir-Fry
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2015

Spicy kimchi adds a nice kick of crunch and spice to this simple seared eggplant side dish. Slideshow: Stir-Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Japanese eggplant, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1-inch knob fresh ginger, grated
  • 8 ounces kimchi
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Sliced green onions, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and after the oil is hot, stir in the eggplant. Cook for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally, until the eggplant is seared.

Step 2    

Stir in the ginger, cook for 30 seconds, and then stir in the kimchi. Cook for an additional 30 seconds, or until heated through.

Step 3    

Season with black pepper and garnish with green onions.

Serve With

Rice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up