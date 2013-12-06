Seared Duck Breasts with Persimmon Salsa
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Melissa Rubel Jacobson

Be sure to use ripe Hachiya persimmons, which are super soft to the touch. Otherwise, they will be too astringent for this sweet and tangy salsa.  More Incredible Duck Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 very ripe Hachiya persimmons, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 Moulard duck breasts (3 pounds)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a medium bowl, toss the persimmons with the shallot, red wine vinegar and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Let the salsa stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Using a sharp knife, score the duck skin in a crosshatch pattern. Season the duck breasts with salt and pepper. In a large ovenproof skillet, cook the duck breasts skin side down over moderate heat until the fat is rendered and the skin is deep mahogany in color, about 15 minutes. Turn the breasts skin side up and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast the duck for about 8 minutes for medium rare meat. Transfer the duck breasts to a carving board and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Slice the duck on the bias 1/4 inch thick and transfer to plates. Serve with the persimmon salsa.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up