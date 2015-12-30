Seafood, Tomato and Fennel Stew
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Colby Garrelts and Megan Garrelts

When making their otherwise classic French seafood stew, chefs Colby and Megan Garrelts of Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri, add orange juice for an unconventional hit of brightness. “Megan and I also preserve a ton of tomatoes during the summer,” Colby says, “and they’re wonderful in this stew.” Slideshow: Quick Fish Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 small fennel bulb—halved, cored and thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • Salt
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 1/2 pound small fingerling potatoes, thinly sliced
  • One 24-ounce can whole peeled Italian tomatoes with their juices, crushed by hand
  • 1 quart clam juice
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 strips of orange zest
  • 1/2 pound shelled and deveined large shrimp
  • 1/2 pound skinless cod fillet, cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 1/2 pound mussels, scrubbed
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  •  4 teaspoons crème fraîche

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, fennel and garlic, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 7 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a boil and cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom, until slightly reduced, about 1 minute.

Step 2    

Add the potatoes, tomatoes and their juices, clam juice, orange juice and orange zest and bring to a boil over high heat, then simmer over moderate heat for 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the shrimp and cod and cook until almost white throughout, about 3 minutes. Add the mussels, cover and cook until they open, about 3 minutes. Discard any unopened mussels and the orange zest. Season with salt. Ladle the stew into bowls, top with the parsley and crème fraîche and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The stew can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated for up to 4 hours. Bring to a simmer before proceeding.

Serve With

Crusty bread.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up