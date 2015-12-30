Seafood, Tomato and Fennel Stew

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, fennel and garlic, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 7 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a boil and cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom, until slightly reduced, about 1 minute.

Step 2 Add the potatoes, tomatoes and their juices, clam juice, orange juice and orange zest and bring to a boil over high heat, then simmer over moderate heat for 15 minutes.