Seafood, Tomato and Fennel Stew

When making their otherwise classic French seafood stew, chefs Colby and Megan Garrelts of Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri, add orange juice for an unconventional hit of brightness. “Megan and I also preserve a ton of tomatoes during the summer,” Colby says, “and they’re wonderful in this stew.”
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, fennel and garlic, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 7 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a boil and cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom, until slightly reduced, about 1 minute.
Add the potatoes, tomatoes and their juices, clam juice, orange juice and orange zest and bring to a boil over high heat, then simmer over moderate heat for 15 minutes.
Add the shrimp and cod and cook until almost white throughout, about 3 minutes. Add the mussels, cover and cook until they open, about 3 minutes. Discard any unopened mussels and the orange zest. Season with salt. Ladle the stew into bowls, top with the parsley and crème fraîche and serve immediately.
Serve With
Crusty bread.
