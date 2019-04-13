Seafood Stock 
Active Time
55 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 1/4 cups
Katie Button
May 2019

The flavor impact of homemade stock is always worth the extra effort. Save shrimp shells in the freezer until you have enough to make a batch.

Ingredients

  • 2 small tomatoes, coarsely chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 1 small green bell pepper, coarsely chopped (about 1 1/4 cups) 
  • 1 large carrot, coarsely chopped (about 3/4 cup) 
  • 1 cup chopped fennel (from 1 bulb) 
  • 1 tablespoon safflower oil 
  • 4 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled 
  • 12 ounces raw shrimp shells (about 8 cups)
  • 5 black peppercorns 
  • 1 fresh or dried bay leaf 
  • 5 flat-leaf parsley sprigs 
  • 7 cups water 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together tomatoes, bell pepper, carrot, fennel, oil, and garlic in a large saucepan. Heat over medium-high until mixture starts to sizzle, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes break down and stick to bottom of pan, 20 to 25 minutes. Add shrimp shells; increase heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring often, until shells are orange in spots, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Add peppercorns, bay leaf, parsley, and 7 cups water. (Water should just cover shrimp shells.) Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low, and simmer until broth has a shrimpy aroma, about 1 hour. Skim off any foam. Remove from heat, and cool 10 minutes. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Use immediately, or store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days or in freezer up to 3 months.

