Seafood Spiedini  
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Daniele Uditi
June 2017

Fish with a firm structure, like the swordfish here, but also tuna and mahi-mahi, holds up best when cut into pieces and skewered for these herb-lashed skewers. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup finely chopped parsley 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped oregano  
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped jarred  Calabrian chile 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 6 ounces swordfish (1 inch thick),  skin discarded, fish cut into six 1-inch cubes 
  • 6 large shrimp, shelled and deveined 
  • 6 large sea scallops, side  muscles removed 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, mix the parsley with the oregano, garlic, chile, orange zest, lemon zest and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the swordfish, shrimp and scallops and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. On each of six 10-inch skewers, thread a piece of swordfish, a shrimp and a scallop. Grill the skewers over moderate heat, turning once, until the fish is lightly charred and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve. 

Serve With

Shaved fennel tossed  with chopped parsley, lemon juice and extra- virgin olive oil. 

