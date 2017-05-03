Seafood Spiedini 

In a large bowl, mix the parsley with the oregano, garlic, chile, orange zest, lemon zest and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the swordfish, shrimp and scallops and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. On each of six 10-inch skewers, thread a piece of swordfish, a shrimp and a scallop. Grill the skewers over moderate heat, turning once, until the fish is lightly charred and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve.