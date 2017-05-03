Seafood Spiedini 

Fish with a firm structure, like the swordfish here, but also tuna and mahi-mahi, holds up best when cut into pieces and skewered for these herb-lashed skewers. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, mix the parsley with the oregano, garlic, chile, orange zest, lemon zest and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the swordfish, shrimp and scallops and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. On each of six 10-inch skewers, thread a piece of swordfish, a shrimp and a scallop. Grill the skewers over moderate heat, turning once, until the fish is lightly charred and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve.
Serve With
Shaved fennel tossed with chopped parsley, lemon juice and extra- virgin olive oil.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: BrendaHolmes747
Review Body: The trick for this dish is to buy the seafood as fresh as possible.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-11
Author Name: Bonniebrie
Review Body: Super easy recipe just make sure to cook them well and its perfect for a finger food, to-share, meal when hosting something at home.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-15