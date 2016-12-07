Seafood Paella
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Kay Chun
January 2017

This seafood-lover’s version of paella from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun has four different types of shellfish, as well as plenty of meaty bites of chorizo. Slideshow: More Paella Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 2 cups fish stock or  clam broth 
  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads, crumbled 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • 2 1/4 cups Bomba or arborio rice 
  • One 12-ounce package cooked chorizo,  sausages halved lengthwise and crosswise 
  • 8 large head-on shrimp  
  • 1 pound littleneck clams and cockles, scrubbed 
  • 1/2 pound mussels, scrubbed 
  • 1/4 cup thawed frozen peas 
  • Chopped parsley,  for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the chicken stock with  the fish stock and crumbled saffron and bring to a simmer. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a 15-inch paella pan or large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and paprika and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the rice and cook,  stirring, until it is evenly coated in the oil, 1 minute. Add the  hot broth and stir the rice once to evenly spread it in the pan. Cook over moderate heat, without stirring but rotating the  pan for even cooking, until half of the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Reduce the heat  to low. Nestle the chorizo and shrimp into the rice. Add  the clams, cockles and mussels hinge side down and cook, turning the shrimp halfway through, until the shrimp and shellfish are cooked through and all of the liquid is absorbed, about  20 minutes. Scatter the peas on top and let stand for 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.

