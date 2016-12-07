This seafood-lover’s version of paella from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun has four different types of shellfish, as well as plenty of meaty bites of chorizo. Slideshow: More Paella Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the chicken stock with the fish stock and crumbled saffron and bring to a simmer.
Meanwhile, in a 15-inch paella pan or large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and paprika and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until it is evenly coated in the oil, 1 minute. Add the hot broth and stir the rice once to evenly spread it in the pan. Cook over moderate heat, without stirring but rotating the pan for even cooking, until half of the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to low. Nestle the chorizo and shrimp into the rice. Add the clams, cockles and mussels hinge side down and cook, turning the shrimp halfway through, until the shrimp and shellfish are cooked through and all of the liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Scatter the peas on top and let stand for 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.
Author Name: Deb1948
Review Body: This recipe is great just make sure you use a Spanish Chorizo not the Mexican style. Neto Sausage has a really really good one available on line.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-01-21
Author Name: GhostAf
Review Body: Seafood Paella is one I would love when serving wine with a special Guest and just overlooking at home
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-16
Author Name: TokyoNancy
Review Body: I made this for friends visiting from Japan and they loved it. It was very easy to make and it developed a nice crust.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-03
Author Name: Jose Escopin
Review Body: This is a terrible recipe. If you're cooking seafood paella, you only use seafood broth or fish broth but never never with chicken broth because that's mixing flavours that can't go together and where did you get the idea of adding chorizo? You never add chorizo to any paella! That's disgusting!!!!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-22