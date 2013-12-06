Sea Urchin Linguine

In a pot of heavily salted boiling water, cook the linguine until al dente. Meanwhile, in a deep skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the ramps and cook over moderately high heat until wilted, 1 minute.

Step 3

Drain the linguine, reserving 5 tablespoons of the cooking water. Add the linguine to the skillet with the sea urchin puree and 2 tablespoons of the cooking water and toss over moderate heat for 30 seconds. Off the heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of cooking water and toss. Transfer the linguine to bowls and serve.