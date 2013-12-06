Sea Urchin Linguine
© Anna Williams
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 first-course servings
Carlo Mirarchi
July 2011

Slideshow:  More Healthy Pastas Video: Best New Chef 2011: Carlo Mirarchi

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces fresh sea urchin (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 pound linguine
  • 1 cup ramp greens, coarsely chopped, or 3 tablespoons chopped chives (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the sea urchin with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until smooth.

Step 2    

In a pot of heavily salted boiling water, cook the linguine until al dente. Meanwhile, in a deep skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the ramps and cook over moderately high heat until wilted, 1 minute.

Step 3    

Drain the linguine, reserving 5 tablespoons of the cooking water. Add the linguine to the skillet with the sea urchin puree and 2 tablespoons of the cooking water and toss over moderate heat for 30 seconds. Off the heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of cooking water and toss. Transfer the linguine to bowls and serve.

Notes

Look for uni (sea urchin) at Japanese markets. If using chives, toss them with the pasta at the end.

Suggested Pairing

Muscadet from France's western Loire Valley is crisp and subtly salty, exquisite with rich, briny sea urchin.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up