Sea Scallops with Pepper-Lemon Relish

Step 1

In a small bowl, combine the vinegar and shallots and let stand for 5 minutes. Cut one of the lemon quarters into paper-thin slices. Finely chop the slices, including the rind, and add to the shallots along with the gypsy pepper, capers and the 1/4 cup olive oil. Squeeze the juice from the remaining lemon quarter into the relish and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the frisée on 4 plates and top with half of the lemon relish.