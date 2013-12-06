Sea Scallops with Pepper-Lemon Relish
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Seen Lippert
September 1999

Gypsy peppers—which are long, pointy and mild and come in a variety of colors—are popular on the West Coast. If you can't find them, use red bell peppers.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallots
  • 2 lemon quarters
  • 1 gypsy pepper or 1 small red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 head of frisée, torn into pieces
  • 1 1/2 pounds large sea scallops

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the vinegar and shallots and let stand for 5 minutes. Cut one of the lemon quarters into paper-thin slices. Finely chop the slices, including the rind, and add to the shallots along with the gypsy pepper, capers and the 1/4 cup olive oil. Squeeze the juice from the remaining lemon quarter into the relish and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the frisée on 4 plates and top with half of the lemon relish.

Step 2    

Brush the scallops with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill or sear in a preheated grill pan, turning once, until the scallops are charred and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Arrange the scallops on the frisée, garnish with the remaining lemon relish and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up