Sea Scallop Tiradito

Step

Cut each scallop in half horizontally. Set a large skillet over high heat for 3 minutes. Add the vegetable oil and heat until smoking. Add the scallop slices to the skillet and sear for 1 minute. Arrange 3 scallop slices, seared side up, on each plate, overlapping them slightly. Garnish each slice with a dot of chili paste and a cilantro leaf. Sprinkle with the lemon juice and sea salt and serve immediately.