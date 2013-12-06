Sea Scallop Tiradito
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Nobu Matsuhisa
September 2002

Tiradito is a Peruvian seviche-style dish. This simple version by Nobu Matsuhisa, who owns several eponymous restaurants, requires the freshest scallops you can find. The rocoto chile paste called for here is a South American specialty, but any chile paste will do. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 12 large diver scallops
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • Chili paste, preferably rocoto
  • 24 small cilantro leaves
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Sea salt

How to Make It

Step

Cut each scallop in half horizontally. Set a large skillet over high heat for 3 minutes. Add the vegetable oil and heat until smoking. Add the scallop slices to the skillet and sear for 1 minute. Arrange 3 scallop slices, seared side up, on each plate, overlapping them slightly. Garnish each slice with a dot of chili paste and a cilantro leaf. Sprinkle with the lemon juice and sea salt and serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

Sake Try a sake that has a fruity flavor to balance the chili paste.

