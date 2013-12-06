Sea Scallop Tiradito

Tiradito is a Peruvian seviche-style dish. This simple version by Nobu Matsuhisa, who owns several eponymous restaurants, requires the freshest scallops you can find. The rocoto chile paste called for here is a South American specialty, but any chile paste will do. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Cut each scallop in half horizontally. Set a large skillet over high heat for 3 minutes. Add the vegetable oil and heat until smoking. Add the scallop slices to the skillet and sear for 1 minute. Arrange 3 scallop slices, seared side up, on each plate, overlapping them slightly. Garnish each slice with a dot of chili paste and a cilantro leaf. Sprinkle with the lemon juice and sea salt and serve immediately.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5