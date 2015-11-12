Sea Scallop Lollipops

In a small bowl, stir the mayo with the gochujang and pickle; season with salt.

Step 2

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Season the scallops with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Skewer the scallops on lollipop sticks and arrange on a platter. Serve with the gochujang mayo.