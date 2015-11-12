Sea Scallop Lollipops
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12
Matt Jennings
December 2015

Sweet and meaty sea scallops make the perfect party skewer, great for dipping into this sweet-spicy sauce from Boston chef Matt Jennings. Slideshow: More Grilled Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons gochujang
  • 2 tablespoons minced dill pickle
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 12 large sea scallops (1 pound)
  • Lollipop sticks or small skewers, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, stir the mayo with the gochujang and pickle; season with salt.

Step 2    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Season the scallops with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Skewer the scallops on lollipop sticks and arrange on a platter. Serve with the gochujang mayo.

Make Ahead

The gochujang mayo can be refrigerated for 1 week.

