Sea Scallop Lollipops

Sweet and meaty sea scallops make the perfect party skewer, great for dipping into this sweet-spicy sauce from Boston chef Matt Jennings. Slideshow: More Grilled Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, stir the mayo with the gochujang and pickle; season with salt.
Step 2
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Season the scallops with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden and just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Skewer the scallops on lollipop sticks and arrange on a platter. Serve with the gochujang mayo.
Make Ahead
The gochujang mayo can be refrigerated for 1 week.
