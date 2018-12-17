Sea Salt Rib Roast

Longtime friends James Knappett and Shaun Searley teamed up to deliver this grand rib roast—a crowning moment for any meal. Showering the roast with a handful of English Maldon salt adds an extra layer of crunch to the roast’s crust. The sliced roast is then further seasoned with sel gris, a coarse sea salt with deep minerality that pairs beautifully with beef. Be sure to remove the roast from the oven when the internal temperature reaches 120°F; it will continue cooking during the 40-minute rest time.