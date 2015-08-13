Sea Bass with Prosciutto and Sage

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the fish with salt and pepper. Arrange 1 slice of prosciutto and 1 sage leaf on the flesh side of each fillet; secure with toothpicks.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, stir the flour with 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Dredge the fish in the flour mixture, shaking off the excess. Add the fish to the skillet, prosciutto side down, and cook over moderate heat until golden, about 3 minutes. Flip the fish and cook until golden and just opaque throughout, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Transfer the fish to plates and remove the toothpicks.