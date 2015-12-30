Sea Bass Piccata With Fried Capers and Leeks

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter, then cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Add the capers and cook until the skins burst, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate.

Step 2 Spread the flour in a wide, shallow dish. Season the sea bass with salt and black pepper and dredge in the flour; tap off the excess.

Step 3 Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter in the skillet. Add the sea bass skin side down and cook over moderately high heat until the skin is crisp and golden, about 5 minutes. Flip the fish and cook until white throughout, about 4 minutes; transfer to plates. Add the leek, parsley and lemon zest to the skillet and cook, stirring frequently, until the leek is tender, about 2 minutes. Add the verjus and simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Stir in the yuzu juice and fried capers, then spoon the sauce over the fish; keep warm.