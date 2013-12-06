F.I.G. • Charleston, South Carolina The name of this unusual twist on a gin and tonic comes from a classic episode of Cheers in which Norm invents a cocktail (the Screaming Viking) to save Woody his bartending job. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
In a highball glass, muddle the piece of cucumber with the mint leaves. Fill the glass with ice, add the gin and top with the tonic water. Stir gently and garnish with the cucumber slice.
