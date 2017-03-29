Scrambled Huevos Rancheros

“This sort of breakfast, even though Mexican-inspired, always reminds me of Los Angeles, where they have really good fresh huevos rancheros,” says TV chef Donal Skehan. “The dish is normally comprised of fried eggs with crispy corn tortillas, refried beans, guacamole, and a tomato salsa. This is a quick and easy way of taking those fantastic Mexican flavors and transforming them into a fast and fresh breakfast.” Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes