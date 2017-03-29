Scrambled Huevos Rancheros
“This sort of breakfast, even though Mexican-inspired, always reminds me of Los Angeles, where they have really good fresh huevos rancheros,” says TV chef Donal Skehan. “The dish is normally comprised of fried eggs with crispy corn tortillas, refried beans, guacamole, and a tomato salsa. This is a quick and easy way of taking those fantastic Mexican flavors and transforming them into a fast and fresh breakfast.” Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups cherry tomatoes, diced
  • 1/2 red onion, finely chopped
  • Small handful of fresh cilantro, roughly chopped, plus a small sprigs for garnish
  • Juice of 1/2 lime, plus wedges to garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 4 large free-range eggs, lightly beaten
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 small corn tortillas, warmed in the oven
  • Guacamole (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix the tomatoes with the red onion, chopped cilantro and lime juice. Season with salt.

Step 2    

In a small nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Cook the eggs over moderate heat, stirring, until you just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

To serve, smear each corn tortilla with a heaping tablespoon of guacamole. Spoon in the scrambled eggs, then scatter the tomato salsa on top. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and lime wedges; serve.

Notes

Simple Guacamole

