Scrambled Eggs Florentine 

Eggs may be a must at Easter brunch, but they easily can be stepped up from your basic scramble or omelet. Here, we fold spinach and mascarpone into soft scrambled eggs and spoon over crostini for an easy appetizer that fits right in with the other holiday-special dishes on the table. Slideshow: More Scrambled Egg Recipes
How to Make It
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add spinach and 1 teaspoon salt, and cook, turning with tongs, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Transfer spinach to a plate.
Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in skillet. Add eggs, sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and swirl to coat skillet evenly. When edges are cooked, drag cooked egg to edges of pan using a heatproof rubber spatula to form large, soft curds. Cook until eggs are nearly set, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Gently fold mascarpone and 1/2 cup Fontina into eggs until cheeses are melted.
Preheat broiler. Place egg mixture in a shallow 8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle wilted spinach and remaining 1/4 cup Fontina on top. Broil until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 5 minutes. Garnish with chives and black pepper, and serve immediately with toast slices.
