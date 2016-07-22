Scrambled Egg and Avocado Breakfast Sandwiches

Preheat the oven to 375°. Place the English muffins on a rimmed baking sheet and top each bottom half with 1 slice of American cheese. Bake until the cheese melts, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the eggs and cook over low heat, stirring, until curds begin to form, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and continue cooking until the eggs are just set, about 2 minutes longer. Spoon the eggs over the cheese and top with the avocado wedges. Garnish with scallions, close the sandwiches and serve.