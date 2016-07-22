Scrambled Egg and Avocado Breakfast Sandwiches

This simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich recipe calls for using American cheese, but it’s equally as delicious with Gruyere or sharp cheddar cheese. Feel free to use your favorite toast if you don’t have English muffins. A dash of vinegary hot sauce is a great addition here. Slideshow: More Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Place the English muffins on a rimmed baking sheet and top each bottom half with 1 slice of American cheese. Bake until the cheese melts, 2 to 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the eggs and cook over low heat, stirring, until curds begin to form, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and continue cooking until the eggs are just set, about 2 minutes longer. Spoon the eggs over the cheese and top with the avocado wedges. Garnish with scallions, close the sandwiches and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: AlexVora
Review Body: Looks amazing! Definitely will try this out, looks really easy to make.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-08-26