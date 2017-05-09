Scotcheroos
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Sixteen 2-inch squares
Anna Painter

Creamy natural peanut butter is our go-to for these nutty, chewy bar cookies. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup light brown sugar
  • 2/3 cup light corn syrup
  • 2/3 cup creamy natural peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 cups crispy rice cereal
  • 1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup butterscotch chips

How to Make It

Step 1    

Grease a 9-inch-square baking pan with nonstick spray and line with parchment paper, leaving 2 inches of overhang on two sides. In a medium saucepan, combine the brown sugar with the corn syrup. Cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until sugar melts and mixture begins to boil, about 5 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Whisk in the peanut butter and salt until no streaks of peanut butter remain.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, stir the peanut butter mixture into the rice cereal until the cereal is thoroughly coated. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the mixture into the prepared pan and gently pat it into an even layer.

Step 3    

In a medium heatproof bowl set over a saucepan filled with one inch of simmering water, combine the chocolate chips with the butterscotch chips and stir occasionally until thoroughly melted, about 5 minutes. Using an offset spatula, spread the melted chocolate topping over the peanut butter bars in an even layer. Refrigerate until the bars are cool and the chocolate is firm, at least 30 minutes. Using the overhanging parchment paper as a handle, transfer the slab to a work surface. Using a long, sharp knife, cut into sixteen 2-inch bars.

Make Ahead

The scotcheroos will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for a week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up