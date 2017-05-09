Scotcheroos

How to Make It

Step 1 Grease a 9-inch-square baking pan with nonstick spray and line with parchment paper, leaving 2 inches of overhang on two sides. In a medium saucepan, combine the brown sugar with the corn syrup. Cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until sugar melts and mixture begins to boil, about 5 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Whisk in the peanut butter and salt until no streaks of peanut butter remain.

Step 2 In a large bowl, stir the peanut butter mixture into the rice cereal until the cereal is thoroughly coated. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the mixture into the prepared pan and gently pat it into an even layer.