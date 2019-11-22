Schmaltzy Hakurei Turnips with Rosemary

Japanese white hakurei turnips (also called salad turnips) are much sweeter than regular purple and white turnips and taste great served with their greens—a perfect side for roast chicken or turkey. Start the turnips in a cold pan; letting them slowly heat helps bring them to perfect tenderness without browning too quickly.
How to Make It
Trim turnip stems to 1/2 inch; reserve greens. Cut trimmed turnips into 3/4-inch wedges to equal 5 cups. Coarsely chop turnip greens to equal 8 loosely packed cups. (Reserve any remaining turnips and greens for another use.)
Whisk together oil, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, vinegar, Dijon, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add chopped turnip greens; massage to coat greens. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, toss together turnip wedges, pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons schmaltz in a bowl. Arrange turnip mixture in a single layer in a 12- to 14-inch skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until turnips are crisp-tender and browned, 15 to 17 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.
Notes
If you can’t find hakurei turnips, peel regular turnips, and cut them into 3/4-inch pieces.