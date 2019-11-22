Schmaltzy Hakurei Turnips with Rosemary

How to Make It

Step 1 Trim turnip stems to 1/2 inch; reserve greens. Cut trimmed turnips into 3/4-inch wedges to equal 5 cups. Coarsely chop turnip greens to equal 8 loosely packed cups. (Reserve any remaining turnips and greens for another use.)

Step 2 Whisk together oil, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, vinegar, Dijon, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add chopped turnip greens; massage to coat greens. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, toss together turnip wedges, pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons schmaltz in a bowl. Arrange turnip mixture in a single layer in a 12- to 14-inch skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until turnips are crisp-tender and browned, 15 to 17 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.