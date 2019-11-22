Schmaltzy Hakurei Turnips with Rosemary
Caitlin Bensel
By Liz Mervosh

Japanese white hakurei turnips (also called salad turnips) are much sweeter than regular purple and white turnips and taste great served with their greens—a perfect side for roast chicken or turkey. Start the turnips in a cold pan; letting them slowly heat helps bring them to perfect tenderness without browning too quickly.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds hakurei turnips with tops
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup, divided
  • 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup melted schmaltz (such as Fatworks) or unsalted butter, divided
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped shallot
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 2 tablespoons water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Trim turnip stems to 1/2 inch; reserve greens. Cut trimmed turnips into 3/4-inch wedges to equal 5 cups. Coarsely chop turnip greens to equal 8 loosely packed cups. (Reserve any remaining turnips and greens for another use.)

Step 2    

Whisk together oil, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, vinegar, Dijon, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add chopped turnip greens; massage to coat greens. Let stand at room temperature 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, toss together turnip wedges, pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons schmaltz in a bowl. Arrange turnip mixture in a single layer in a 12- to 14-inch skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until turnips are crisp-tender and browned, 15 to 17 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, toss together turnip wedges, pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons schmaltz in a bowl. Arrange turnip mixture in a single layer in a 12- to 14-inch skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until turnips are crisp-tender and browned, 15 to 17 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

Notes

If you can’t find hakurei turnips, peel regular turnips, and cut them into 3/4-inch pieces.

