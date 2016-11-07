Scallop Tartare  with Green Apple– Endive Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the vinaigrette In a medium bowl, combine the lemon juice, vinegar, shallot, honey and curry powder. Slowly whisk in both oils until well blended and season with salt and white pepper.

Step 2 Prepare the scallops and salad In a medium bowl, combine the scallops with the hazelnut oil, season with salt and toss to coat. In another medium bowl, combine the endives, apple and half of the vinaigrette; season with salt and toss to coat.