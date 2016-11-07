Scallop Tartare  with Green Apple– Endive Salad 
© Roland Bello
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Daniel Rose
December 2016

In this luxurious winter salad, Le Coucou chef Daniel Rose contrasts the buttery sweetness of scallops with the tangy crunch of fresh apples and endive. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

VINAIGRETTE 

  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot 
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • Pinch of curry powder 
  • 1/4 cup hazelnut oil 
  • 1/4 cup canola oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • White pepper

SCALLOPS AND SALAD 

  • 24 large sea scallops (2 pounds), patted dry and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 1 tablespoon hazelnut oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 4 endives, leaves separated, large leaves halved lengthwise 
  • 1 large Granny Smith apple, cut into matchsticks 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling 
  • Cracked black pepper and snipped chives (2-inch pieces), for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the vinaigrette In a medium bowl, combine the lemon juice, vinegar, shallot, honey and curry powder. Slowly whisk in both oils until well blended and season with salt and white pepper. 

Step 2    

Prepare the scallops and salad In a medium bowl, combine the scallops with the hazelnut oil, season with salt and toss to coat. In another medium bowl, combine the endives, apple and half of the vinaigrette; season with salt and toss to coat. 

Step 3    

Spoon the scallop tartare into shallow bowls and top with the salad. Drizzle with more of the vinaigrette and olive oil. Garnish with black pepper and chives and serve.  

