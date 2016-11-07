Scallop Tartare  with Green Apple– Endive Salad 

In this luxurious winter salad, Le Coucou chef Daniel Rose contrasts the buttery sweetness of scallops with the tangy crunch of fresh apples and endive. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Make the vinaigrette In a medium bowl, combine the lemon juice, vinegar, shallot, honey and curry powder. Slowly whisk in both oils until well blended and season with salt and white pepper.
Prepare the scallops and salad In a medium bowl, combine the scallops with the hazelnut oil, season with salt and toss to coat. In another medium bowl, combine the endives, apple and half of the vinaigrette; season with salt and toss to coat.
Spoon the scallop tartare into shallow bowls and top with the salad. Drizzle with more of the vinaigrette and olive oil. Garnish with black pepper and chives and serve.
