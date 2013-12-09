Scallop Crudo with Wasabi-Ginger Sauce

© Con Poulos
This amazingly simple recipe from chef Eric Ripert features thin slices of raw sea scallops topped with a sauce made from lime juice, wasabi and fresh ginger. Buy the freshest, highest-quality scallops you can find: The success of the recipe depends on it. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes
In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, lime juice, wasabi and ginger. Season the dressing with fleur de sel. Arrange the sliced scallop on small chilled plates and season lightly with fleur de sel. Drizzle the dressing on top and serve right away.
