Scallop Crudo with Wasabi-Ginger Sauce
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Eric Ripert
January 2014

This amazingly simple recipe from chef Eric Ripert features thin slices of raw sea scallops topped with a sauce made from lime juice, wasabi and fresh ginger. Buy the freshest, highest-quality scallops you can find: The success of the recipe depends on it. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon wasabi paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • Fleur de sel
  • 6 large sea scallops, sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, lime juice, wasabi and ginger. Season the dressing with fleur de sel. Arrange the sliced scallop on small chilled plates and season lightly with fleur de sel. Drizzle the dressing on top and serve right away.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up