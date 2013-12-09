Scallop Crudo with Lemon and Piment d'Espelette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Eric Ripert
January 2014

This amazingly simple and elegant recipe from chef Eric Ripert features thin slices of raw sea scallops topped with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a dusting of mildly spicy red pepper. Buy the freshest, highest-quality scallops you can find: The success of the recipe depends on it. Slideshow: More Recipes by Eric Ripert

Ingredients

  • 6 large sea scallops, sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • Fresh lemon juice, for drizzling
  • Fleur de sel, for sprinkling
  • Piment d’Espelette, for sprinkling (see Note)

How to Make It

Step

Arrange the sliced scallops on chilled small plates. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice on top and season with fleur de sel and piment d’Espelette. Serve right away.

Notes

Piment d’Espelette, a mildly spicy red pepper powder from Basque Country, is available at specialty food shops and lepicerie.com.

