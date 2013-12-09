Scallop Crudo with Lemon and Piment d'Espelette

© Con Poulos
This amazingly simple and elegant recipe from chef Eric Ripert features thin slices of raw sea scallops topped with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a dusting of mildly spicy red pepper. Buy the freshest, highest-quality scallops you can find: The success of the recipe depends on it. Slideshow: More Recipes by Eric Ripert
How to Make It
Step
Arrange the sliced scallops on chilled small plates. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice on top and season with fleur de sel and piment d’Espelette. Serve right away.
Notes
Piment d’Espelette, a mildly spicy red pepper powder from Basque Country, is available at specialty food shops and lepicerie.com.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5