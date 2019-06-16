Scallop Crudo with Mango and Pomegranate

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together onion, lime juice, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Gently squeeze and massage onion to release some of its liquid. Add mango and pomegranate arils to bowl, toss, and set aside.

Step 2 Thinly slice scallops across grain, and place in a medium bowl. Add orange juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand 5 minutes.