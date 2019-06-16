Scallop Crudo with Mango and Pomegranate
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Paxx Caraballo Moll
July 2019

Chef Paxx Caraballo Moll uses lemon, lime, and orange along with mango and pomegranate for a huge hit of tropical fruit flavor that skews savory thanks to chopped white onion and serrano chile. The sweet, vegetal balance complements fresh raw diver scallops.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup finely chopped white onion
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped peeled mango
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate arils
  • 1 pound diver scallops, skinless fresh Gulf snapper fillets, or skinless fresh wahoo fillets
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small serrano chile, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 4 lime wedges

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together onion, lime juice, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Gently squeeze and massage onion to release some of its liquid. Add mango and pomegranate arils to bowl, toss, and set aside.

Step 2    

Thinly slice scallops across grain, and place in a medium bowl. Add orange juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Divide sliced scallops among 4 plates; top each serving with 1 to 2 tablespoons pomegranate salsa. Drizzle 1 teaspoon olive oil over each plate. Top evenly with chile slices, tarragon leaves, and lemon zest. Squeeze a lime wedge over each plate, and serve immediately.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement