Scallop Crudo with Mango and Pomegranate

Chef Paxx Caraballo Moll uses lemon, lime, and orange along with mango and pomegranate for a huge hit of tropical fruit flavor that skews savory thanks to chopped white onion and serrano chile. The sweet, vegetal balance complements fresh raw diver scallops.
How to Make It
Stir together onion, lime juice, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Gently squeeze and massage onion to release some of its liquid. Add mango and pomegranate arils to bowl, toss, and set aside.
Thinly slice scallops across grain, and place in a medium bowl. Add orange juice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand 5 minutes.
Divide sliced scallops among 4 plates; top each serving with 1 to 2 tablespoons pomegranate salsa. Drizzle 1 teaspoon olive oil over each plate. Top evenly with chile slices, tarragon leaves, and lemon zest. Squeeze a lime wedge over each plate, and serve immediately.