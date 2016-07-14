Scallop Carpaccio with Hand-Cut Ginger-Chive Pesto

© Con Poulos
People don't think to eat scallops raw, but sliced thinly and marinated they're delicious in ceviches, crudos and carpaccios like the one here from Food & Wine's Kay Chun. To add texture, Chun tops the dish with crunchy flakes of sea salt and crisp radish slices. Slideshow: More Scallops Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, combine the ginger, chives, olive oil and lime juice; season with kosher salt and pepper and mix well.
Step 2
Arrange the scallops on a platter and top with the ginger-chive pesto. Season with flaky sea salt and garnish with sliced radishes. Serve with lime wedges.
Suggested Pairing
Aromatic dry Riesling.
