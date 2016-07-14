Scallop Carpaccio with Hand-Cut Ginger-Chive Pesto
25 MIN
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
August 2016

People don't think to eat scallops raw, but sliced thinly and marinated they're delicious in ceviches, crudos and carpaccios like the one here from Food & Wine's Kay Chun. To add texture, Chun tops the dish with crunchy flakes of sea salt and crisp radish slices. Slideshow: More Scallops Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped chives
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 ounces sea scallops, thinly sliced crosswise
  • Flaky sea salt and thinly sliced radishes, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the ginger, chives, olive oil and lime juice; season with kosher salt and pepper and mix well.

Step 2    

Arrange the scallops on a platter and top with the ginger-chive pesto. Season with flaky sea salt and garnish with sliced radishes. Serve with lime wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Aromatic dry Riesling.

