Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Hugh Acheson
April 2014

To give scrambled eggs a fun twist, Hugh Acheson trades a side of hash browns for kettle-cooked potato chips. Plus: Brunch Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Kettle-cooked potato chips, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the water, salt and a generous pinch of pepper. In a small nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the scallions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs and cook over moderately low heat, stirring to form small curds, about 2 minutes. Transfer the scrambled eggs to 2 plates and garnish with potato chips; serve right away.

Suggested Pairing

A refreshing, versatile sparkling wine such as Prosecco.

