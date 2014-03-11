Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips

© Christina Holmes
To give scrambled eggs a fun twist, Hugh Acheson trades a side of hash browns for kettle-cooked potato chips. Plus: Brunch Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the water, salt and a generous pinch of pepper. In a small nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the scallions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs and cook over moderately low heat, stirring to form small curds, about 2 minutes. Transfer the scrambled eggs to 2 plates and garnish with potato chips; serve right away.
Suggested Pairing
A refreshing, versatile sparkling wine such as Prosecco.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 4285
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5