Scallion Scrambled Eggs with Potato Chips

Step

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the water, salt and a generous pinch of pepper. In a small nonstick skillet, melt the butter. Add the scallions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs and cook over moderately low heat, stirring to form small curds, about 2 minutes. Transfer the scrambled eggs to 2 plates and garnish with potato chips; serve right away.