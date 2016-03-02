Scallion Mushroom Mee

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the mushroom ragù In a small heatproof bowl, soak the dried shiitakes in 2 cups of boiling water until softened, about 30 minutes. Remove the shiitakes and finely chop. Pour the soaking liquid into a clean bowl, stopping before you reach the grit at the bottom.

Step 2 In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the shallot, garlic and ginger and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the black bean sauce and wine. Add the fresh mushrooms and reconstituted shiitakes along with the reserved soaking liquid and 1 cup of water and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are softened and saucy, about 15 minutes. Stir in the oyster sauce and season with salt. Scrape the ragù into a large bowl and keep warm. Clean the skillet.

Step 3 Make the noodles and sauce In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain well.