Scallion Mushroom Mee
Active Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Bryant Ng
April 2016

California chef Bryant Ng gives this Chinese-inspired noodle dish an Italian twist by finishing it with pecorino and butter. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

MUSHROOM RAGù 

  • 1 ounce dried shiitake mushroom caps
  • 4 tablepoons unsalted butter
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tablepoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 tablepoons Chinese black bean sauce
  • 1 tablepoon Shaoxing or other Chinese cooking wine
  • 1 pound finely chopped mixed mushrooms, such as stemmed shiitake and cremini (7 cups)
  • 1 tablepoon oyster sauce
  • Kosher salt

NOODLES AND SAUCE

  • 12 ounces spaghetti
  • 2 tablepoons minced garlic
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 2 tablepoons thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablepoon oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Maggi sauce
  • 1 tablepoon Chinese black bean sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Chinese black vinegar
  • 1/4 cup grated pecorino cheese, plus more for serving
  • 2 tablepoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the mushroom ragù

In a small heatproof bowl, soak the dried shiitakes in  2 cups of boiling water until softened, about 30 minutes. Remove the shiitakes and finely chop. Pour the soaking liquid into a clean bowl, stopping before you reach the grit at the bottom.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the shallot, garlic and ginger and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the black bean sauce and wine. Add the fresh mushrooms and reconstituted shiitakes along with the reserved soaking liquid and 1 cup of water and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are softened and saucy, about 15 minutes. Stir in the oyster sauce and season with salt. Scrape the ragù into a large bowl and keep warm. Clean the skillet.

Step 3    Make the noodles and sauce

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook  the spaghetti until al dente. Drain well.

Step 4    

Using the flat side of a chef’s knife, mash the garlic to a paste with a pinch of salt. In the skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic paste and cook over low heat, stirring, until very fragrant and light golden, 3 minutes. Stir in the 2 tablespoons of scallions, the oyster sauce, Maggi sauce, black bean sauce and vinegar; warm over low heat. Add the spaghetti and toss to coat. Stir in the 1/4 cup of cheese and the butter and toss well. Transfer to plates and top with the mushroom ragù. Garnish with more cheese and scallions and serve.

Make Ahead

The mushroom ragù can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat with a little water if it gets too thick.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up