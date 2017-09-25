Scallion-Corn Muffins 

Kansas City, Missouri, chefs Colby and Megan Garrelts say that if you can measure and stir, then you can make a mean cornbread. These deliciously moist muffins get fantastic flavor from corn kernels and scallions. Slideshow: More Muffin Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease the cups of two 12-cup muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk the cornmeal with the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the milk and butter until smooth. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry until combined, then fold in the corn kernels and scallions.
Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake for about 15 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Let the muffins cool in the pan for 10 minutes before serving.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5