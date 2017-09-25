Scallion-Corn Muffins 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease the cups of two 12-cup muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the cornmeal with the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the milk and butter until smooth. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry until combined, then fold in the corn kernels and scallions.