Scallion-Corn Muffins 
John Kernick
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 24
Colby Garrelts and Megan Garrelts
November 2017

Kansas City, Missouri, chefs Colby and Megan Garrelts say that if you can measure and stir, then you can make a mean cornbread. These deliciously moist muffins get fantastic flavor from corn kernels and scallions. Slideshow: More Muffin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups fine cornmeal 
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 3/4 cup sugar 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 2 large eggs 
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk 
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted 
  • 1 cup fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels  
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease the cups of two 12-cup muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the cornmeal with the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the milk and butter until smooth. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry until combined, then fold in the corn kernels and scallions.

Step 3    

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake for about 15 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Let the muffins cool in the pan for  10 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The corn muffins can be stored in an airtight container overnight. Warm in a low oven before serving.

