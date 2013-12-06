New Orleans's famous Sazerac cocktail can be traced back to the 1850s, when it was made at the Sazerac Coffee House using Sazerac-de-Forge et Fils Cognac and bitters produced at Antoine Peychaud's apothecary just a few blocks away. Classic Cocktail Recipes
Rinse a chilled rocks glass with the absinthe, then pour it out. In a pint glass, muddle the sugar cube with the Angostura and Peychaud's bitters. Add ice and the rye and stir well to chill the drink and dissolve the sugar. Strain into the prepared rocks glass. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink, rub it around the rim and discard.
