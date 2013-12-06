Sazerac
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Food & Wine

New Orleans's famous Sazerac cocktail can be traced back to the 1850s, when it was made at the Sazerac Coffee House using Sazerac-de-Forge et Fils Cognac and bitters produced at Antoine Peychaud's apothecary just a few blocks away.  Classic Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Rinse a chilled rocks glass with the absinthe, then pour it out. In a pint glass, muddle the sugar cube with the Angostura and Peychaud's bitters. Add ice and the rye and stir well to chill the drink and dissolve the sugar. Strain into the prepared rocks glass. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink, rub it around the rim and discard.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up