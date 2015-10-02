Sayur Bening Bayam (Indonesian Spinach, Carrot and Tomato Soup)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Russ Crandall

Sayur Bening Bayam is a clear Indonesian soup made with a variety of vegetables and always includes spinach. It’s dead simple to make and serves as a healthy appetizer or light dinner. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 2 shallots, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 cups beef broth
  • 3 cups water plus more if needed
  • One 2-inch piece galangal or ginger—peeled, sliced, crushed and wrapped in cheesecloth or put in a tea ball
  • 1 pound carrots, coarsely chopped
  • 1 pound tomatoes, coarsely chopped
  • 1 pound spinach, coarsely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons fish sauce
  • Salt, to taste
  • White pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stockpot or saucepan, heat the coconut oil over medium, then add the shallots. Sauté until softened, about 4 minutes, then add the broth, water and galangal. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to low and simmer until fragrant, about 6 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the carrots and cook until nearly tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the galangal. Add the tomatoes and return to a simmer, then add the spinach; remove from heat once the spinach is bright green. Add the fish sauce and season with salt and white pepper to taste, then serve.

