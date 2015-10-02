Sayur Bening Bayam (Indonesian Spinach, Carrot and Tomato Soup)

In a stockpot or saucepan, heat the coconut oil over medium, then add the shallots. Sauté until softened, about 4 minutes, then add the broth, water and galangal. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to low and simmer until fragrant, about 6 minutes.

Step 2

Add the carrots and cook until nearly tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the galangal. Add the tomatoes and return to a simmer, then add the spinach; remove from heat once the spinach is bright green. Add the fish sauce and season with salt and white pepper to taste, then serve.