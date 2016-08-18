7 Savory Ways to Use Figs

Sweet, juicy figs are amazing for desserts like this luscious fig-and-raspberry tart or French clafoutis, but that's not the only great way to use the late summer fruit. From flatbread to pork roast, here are seven excellent savory ways to use figs.

This whole-wheat flatbread gets a sweet-savory kick from dried figs and salty pecorino cheese.

© John Kernick

Chef Ori Menace dresses arugula, fresh Black Mission figs and pistachios with a spicy, lemony vinaigrette and a drizzle of crème fraiche.

Try this easy pizza with a refreshing lager or sparkling rosé.

Already planning for Thanksgiving? This stuffing has sweet figs, savory fennel, fresh herbs and crunchy almonds.

After baking flaky squares of puff pastry, top them with sweet fig preserves and pungent blue cheese.

A tangy sauce featuring ginger and figs flavors this tasty pork roast.

Figs and salami are assertive ingredients to pair together, yet the result is subtle, delicate and delicious.