7 Savory Ways to Use Figs

They’re not just for dessert.
Sweet, juicy figs are amazing for desserts like this luscious fig-and-raspberry tart or French clafoutis, but that's not the only great way to use the late summer fruit. From flatbread to pork roast, here are seven excellent savory ways to use figs.
1. Fig-and-Rosemary Focaccia
This whole-wheat flatbread gets a sweet-savory kick from dried figs and salty pecorino cheese.
2. Fig and Arugula Salad
Chef Ori Menace dresses arugula, fresh Black Mission figs and pistachios with a spicy, lemony vinaigrette and a drizzle of crème fraiche.
3. Gorgonzola, Fig and Pancetta Pizza
Try this easy pizza with a refreshing lager or sparkling rosé.
4. Fig-and-Almond Bread Stuffing
Already planning for Thanksgiving? This stuffing has sweet figs, savory fennel, fresh herbs and crunchy almonds.
5. Fig-and-Stilton Squares
After baking flaky squares of puff pastry, top them with sweet fig preserves and pungent blue cheese.
6. Herb-Crusted Pork Roast
A tangy sauce featuring ginger and figs flavors this tasty pork roast.
7. Salami and Fig Crostini with Ricotta
Figs and salami are assertive ingredients to pair together, yet the result is subtle, delicate and delicious.