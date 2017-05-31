Savory Plum Tarts  with Arugula Salad 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Angie Mar
July 2017

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Angie Mar, of NYC’s The Beatrice Inn, uses flavorful beef suet in the flaky crust for this plum tart. It is both savory and sweet, and makes an elegant and delicious summer dinner with wine. Slideshow: More Savory Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

CRUST:

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 
  • 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cubed and chilled 
  • 1/2 cup beef suet, chopped (see Note) 
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons ice water 

FILLING :

  • 6 black plums (2 1/4 pounds)—halved, pitted and cut into 1-inch wedges 
  • 3 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg 
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 large egg beaten with  1 teaspoon water  

SALAD :

  • 6 cups baby arugula 
  • 2 cups parsley leaves 
  • 1/2 cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Flaky sea salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the crust In a food processor, pulse the 2 1/2 cups flour with the sugar, rosemary and salt. Add the chilled butter and beef suet and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Drizzle the ice water  over the top and pulse until the dough just starts to come together. Scrape the dough out onto a work surface, gather  up any crumbs and knead until the dough is just smooth. Cut the dough into 4 pieces and  pat into disks. Wrap the disks in plastic and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out each disk of dough to an 8-inch round. Transfer  the rounds to the prepared baking sheets and dust with flour; refrigerate for 15 minutes. 

Step 3    

Make the filling In a large bowl, toss the plums, sugar, thyme, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and pepper. Spoon the plums and some juices into the center of the pastry rounds, leaving  a 2-inch border. Fold the pastry up and over the plums and brush the rims with the egg wash. Bake the tarts for 40 to 45 minutes, until the crusts are browned and the plums are just tender; rotate the pans halfway through baking. Let cool slightly.  

Step 4    

Make Ahead

The tarts can  be tented with foil and stored at room temperature overnight. Warm in a 400° oven for about 10 minutes before serving. 

Notes

Beef suet is the fat that encases the kidneys. Look for it in the supermarket freezer aisle or at your local butcher shop.  

