Savory Pancakes with Roasted Garlic Whip
Photo © Shelly Westerhausen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Shelly Westerhausen
June 2015

These savory pancakes are topped with a roasted garlic whip made out of Greek yogurt. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

Roasted Garlic Whip

  • 1 head of garlic
  • Olive oil, for drizzling
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Pancakes

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup spelt flour (or more all-purpose)
  • 2 teaspoons baking power
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • Dash of salt
  • Dash of pepper
  • 1/4 cup herbs, chopped (like chives, sage, thyme and basil)
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted, plus more for coating the frying pan
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/2 tomato, diced

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the whip

Preheat the oven to 400°. Slice the top off the garlic head so the cloves are slightly exposed and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap in tinfoil and roast for 40 minutes or until the cloves are golden in color. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Step 2    

Blend together 2 roasted garlic cloves with the Greek yogurt and taste for flavor. Add more cloves to taste and season with salt and pepper. Set aside and enjoy the rest of the roasted garlic cloves with another recipe.

Step 3    Make the Pancakes

Whisk together the flours, baking powder, cumin, turmeric, salt, pepper and chopped herbs in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the center and add in the coconut oil, milk and tomato. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until well combined.

Step 4    

Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to a frying pan and melt over medium heat. Working batches, pour 1/4 to 1/2 cup of batter into frying pan and cook until batter is bubbly all over, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook for another 3 minutes or until pancake is cooked all the way through. Repeat with the rest of the batter.

Step 5    

Serve warm with the roasted garlic whip.

