Savory Pancakes with Roasted Garlic Whip

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the whip Preheat the oven to 400°. Slice the top off the garlic head so the cloves are slightly exposed and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap in tinfoil and roast for 40 minutes or until the cloves are golden in color. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Step 2 Blend together 2 roasted garlic cloves with the Greek yogurt and taste for flavor. Add more cloves to taste and season with salt and pepper. Set aside and enjoy the rest of the roasted garlic cloves with another recipe.

Step 3 Make the Pancakes Whisk together the flours, baking powder, cumin, turmeric, salt, pepper and chopped herbs in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the center and add in the coconut oil, milk and tomato. Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until well combined.

Step 4 Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to a frying pan and melt over medium heat. Working batches, pour 1/4 to 1/2 cup of batter into frying pan and cook until batter is bubbly all over, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook for another 3 minutes or until pancake is cooked all the way through. Repeat with the rest of the batter.