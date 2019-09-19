Savory Leek and Greens Hand Pies

How to Make It

Step 1 Place a pizza stone on bottom oven rack; preheat oven to 500°F. Working in batches, pulse greens, onion, and celery leaves in a food processor until finely chopped, about 5 times per batch.

Step 2 Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add chopped greens mixture, leeks, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring often, until greens are very tender and liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool 20 minutes. Stir in mint and parsley.

Step 3 Roll and stretch pizza dough into a 25- x 16-inch rectangle on a floured work surface. Cut out 8 (6-inch) rounds from dough; place 3 dough rounds on each of 2 baking sheets lined with parchment paper; set remaining 2 dough rounds aside. Roll the dough rectangle scraps into a 14-inch square. Cut out 4 (6-inch) rounds. Discard remaining dough scraps.

Step 4 Divide cooled greens mixture evenly among the 6 dough rounds on baking sheets (about 1/2 cup per round). Lightly brush edges of filled rounds with water. Place remaining 6 dough rounds on top of each filled round; pinch edges to seal. Using your hands, flatten and spread filling to edges of each sealed pie. Make a 1/2-inch hole in center of each pie using a knife to allow steam to escape.

Step