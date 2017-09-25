Savory Kale Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the pumpkin with 1/2 cup of the oil and the cumin and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until tender and just browned in spots. Let cool. Leave the oven on.

Step 2 On another baking sheet, toss the pepitas with the remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil. Toast for about 7 minutes, until puffed and lightly browned. Let cool.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the yogurt with the lemon juice, almond butter, chipotle, garlic and paprika. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.